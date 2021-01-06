First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.53

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, November 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the bank on Friday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from First Financial’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52.

First Financial has increased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Financial to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $532.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $45.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $48.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.15 million. First Financial had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

