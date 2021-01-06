First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Receives $28.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp stock traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.82. 2,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,914. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $292.27 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.79. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $29.74.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $28.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.83 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

In other First Internet Bancorp news, CEO David B. Becker acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.93 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 170,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.