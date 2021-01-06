First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) Senior Officer Gregory Kenneth Kulla Sells 10,000 Shares

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Senior Officer Gregory Kenneth Kulla sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total value of C$168,000.00.

TSE FR opened at C$18.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -73.76. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of C$5.30 and a 52 week high of C$19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.76.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$167.75 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FR shares. TD Securities upgraded First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on First Majestic Silver Corp. (FR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

