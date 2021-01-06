First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.2% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Natixis lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,326,000 after buying an additional 1,320,224 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,242,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,129 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,773 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,620,000 after purchasing an additional 949,327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,681,906. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $158.76. The company has a market cap of $419.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

