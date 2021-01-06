First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Grows Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.7% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 45,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 39,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.34. The company had a trading volume of 208,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,235,232. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $208.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.92 and a 200-day moving average of $80.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

