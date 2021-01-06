First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,624 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.3% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 104,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Microsoft by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 8,400 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 171,958 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $38,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 500,137 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $111,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.98. The stock had a trading volume of 687,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,462,875. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.71.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 38.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $235.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $245.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

