First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has $3.65 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 99,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.32. 563,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,700,693. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.99. The firm has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

