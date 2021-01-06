First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Purchases Shares of 11,995 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,090,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,150,000 after purchasing an additional 349,711 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,912,000 after purchasing an additional 896,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,667,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,721,000 after buying an additional 62,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.47. 3,324,532 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,587,272. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.85. The company has a market cap of $280.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.67.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

