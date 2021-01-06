First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Sells 245 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 152.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 575.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $115.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.94.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $9.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,480. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.41 and a 1-year high of $161.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $66.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.27. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

