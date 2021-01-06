First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Trims Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services lowered its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 806.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. 93.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.54.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 6,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.48, for a total value of $363,116.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $91,671.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,306 shares of company stock worth $3,500,553 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WH traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.81. The stock had a trading volume of 6,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,057. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.23, a PEG ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

