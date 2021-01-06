First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Trims Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial makes up 1.6% of First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,843,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,088 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,735,000 after purchasing an additional 859,517 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,731,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,431,000 after acquiring an additional 620,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,380,000 after purchasing an additional 471,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 168.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 532,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,349,000 after acquiring an additional 334,203 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.21.

Shares of COF stock traded up $6.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.04. 48,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398,254. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.76. The company has a market cap of $48.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $107.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,110 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 351,867 shares of company stock worth $28,789,530. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

