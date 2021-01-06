First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at TD Securities

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FQVLF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $14.25 to $14.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $17.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.44.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The stock has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.04 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 6.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

