First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.70

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $51.70 and last traded at $51.51, with a volume of 8931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.62.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 392.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 288,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 31,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 431,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,141,000 after buying an additional 274,336 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXD)

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

