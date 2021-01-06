Fitbit, Inc. Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share (NYSE:FIT)

Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fitbit in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Anderson expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn ($0.77) per share for the year. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Fitbit’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Fitbit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.35 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of FIT stock opened at $6.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.68. Fitbit has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75.

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Fitbit had a negative net margin of 19.69% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. The firm had revenue of $363.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.10 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Fitbit by 3.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 528,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,413,000 after purchasing an additional 17,415 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fitbit by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,195,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fitbit by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 160,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 63,768 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Fitbit in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,305,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Fitbit by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 35,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric N. Friedman sold 272,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $1,857,985.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 394,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,687,811.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fitbit

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Inspire, Fitbit Inspire HR, and Fitbit Ace 2 activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa family of smartwatches, as well as Fitbit Flyer wireless headphones and the Fitbit Aria family of connected scales; and accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices.

