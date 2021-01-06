Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $826.04 Million

Brokerages expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to announce sales of $826.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $842.88 million and the lowest is $805.00 million. Five Below reported sales of $687.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $476.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.78.

In other Five Below news, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $809,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,546.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,461 shares of company stock worth $11,823,259. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 24.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,999,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $427,639,000 after buying an additional 797,658 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 23.5% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,609,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,443,000 after buying an additional 306,097 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 10,273.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 307,358 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,860,000 after buying an additional 304,395 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth about $18,421,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 36.7% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 511,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,009,000 after buying an additional 137,543 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIVE traded up $9.46 on Friday, reaching $181.95. 58,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,225,844. Five Below has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $175.76. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.37.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

