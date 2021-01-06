Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Hits New 1-Year High at $177.81

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $177.81 and last traded at $177.50, with a volume of 13472 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.49.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Five Below from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $146.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.78.

The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 88.46, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.37.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total value of $3,194,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,987,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $5,747,483.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,296,266.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,461 shares of company stock worth $11,823,259 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Five Below by 62.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 46.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at $59,000.

About Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

