Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five9 provides cloud software for contact centers. The Company offers software products such as workforce management, speech recognition, predictive dialer, and voice applications. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that acts as the hub for interactions between its clients and their customers, enabling contact center operations focused on inbound or outbound customer interactions in a single unified architecture. The Company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. is headquartered in San Ramon, California. “

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Five9 from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.53.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $174.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of -328.30 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.78 and a 200-day moving average of $135.11. Five9 has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $187.99. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.10 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $436,708.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,910,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $882,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,262 shares in the company, valued at $39,439,879.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,125 shares of company stock worth $11,507,675. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Five9 by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.7% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,711 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

