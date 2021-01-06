Flamingo (FLM) Price Up 20.2% Over Last Week

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Flamingo token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded up 20.2% against the US dollar. Flamingo has a total market capitalization of $22.63 million and $9.07 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Flamingo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00027362 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00112766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.57 or 0.00214703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.32 or 0.00491951 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00049785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.24 or 0.00240779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00055032 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Flamingo is medium.com/flamingo-finance. Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance.

Flamingo Token Trading

Flamingo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flamingo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flamingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flamingo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.