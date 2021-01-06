FLETA (FLETA) Market Capitalization Tops $5.17 Million

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, FLETA has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. FLETA has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and $1.64 million worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and GDAC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00028749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00119766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.93 or 0.00232945 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.87 or 0.00523522 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00049759 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.34 or 0.00254290 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00016983 BTC.

FLETA Token Profile

FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,080,807,718 tokens. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLETA Token Trading

FLETA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

