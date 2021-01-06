FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) in a report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $54.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

FLIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.11.

FLIR stock opened at $53.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.60. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLIR. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 67,008 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,983,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

