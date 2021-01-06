Flit Token (FLT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $317.00

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last seven days, Flit Token has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flit Token has a market cap of $704.98 and approximately $317.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flit Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Flit Token alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.41 or 0.00461012 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36,925.08 or 0.99895509 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00008298 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00017152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00018218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 1,385.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 53.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Flit Token Profile

FLT is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Flit Token is flittoken.com. The official message board for Flit Token is medium.com/@flittoken. Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flit Token

Flit Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flit Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Flit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.