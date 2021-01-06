FLO Trading 6.3% Higher This Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 36.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0154 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, FLO has traded up 6.3% against the dollar. FLO has a market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $43,031.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 62.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.