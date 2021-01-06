Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.43.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FND. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

In related news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 48,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,064,946.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,316,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 7,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $633,165.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244,089.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,414 shares of company stock worth $19,811,993. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FND opened at $94.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.83. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $101.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

