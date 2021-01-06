Flowchain (FLC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $40,300.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Flowchain has traded up 194.2% against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a market cap of $40,476.76 and approximately $40,300.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flowchain token can currently be bought for $0.0459 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and IDAX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00047664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $116.75 or 0.00337313 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00036111 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014364 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $852.41 or 0.02462875 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain is a token. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 881,836 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

