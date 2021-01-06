Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $31.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. TheStreet raised Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flowserve from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

NYSE:FLS opened at $36.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.78. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $924.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,451,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,351,000 after buying an additional 751,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,967,000 after buying an additional 215,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,244,000 after buying an additional 197,412 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,421,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,798,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 32.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after purchasing an additional 295,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

