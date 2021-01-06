Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Fluor alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fluor by 16.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Fluor by 32.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 250,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 60,620 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Fluor in the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 34.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 654,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after purchasing an additional 166,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluor by 125.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 143,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 79,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.83. 19,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,531. Fluor has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.87.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluor will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.