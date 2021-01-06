Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Shares Gap Down to $19.43

Shares of Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.43, but opened at $16.60. Flux Power shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 2 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLUX. Zacks Investment Research raised Flux Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Flux Power in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Flux Power stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 158,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned 1.32% of Flux Power at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

