FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.53.

A number of analysts recently commented on FMC shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FMC from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on FMC in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on FMC in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $4.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.54. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.53%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total value of $668,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 298.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 701,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,321,000 after purchasing an additional 525,425 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 7.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,752,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $503,372,000 after purchasing an additional 345,150 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 1,623.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 357,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,902,000 after purchasing an additional 337,101 shares during the period. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 1,211,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,895 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 28.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 960,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,698,000 after purchasing an additional 212,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

