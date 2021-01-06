Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) Rating Reiterated by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners reissued their buy rating on shares of Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

FRSX has been the subject of several other reports. Aegis lifted their price objective on Foresight Autonomous from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Foresight Autonomous from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FRSX opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.11 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. Foresight Autonomous has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45.

Foresight Autonomous (NASDAQ:FRSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Foresight Autonomous stock. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.23% of Foresight Autonomous as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes sensor systems for the automotive industry. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision systems and beyond-line-of-site cellular-based applications. It offers QuadSight system, a quad-camera multi-spectral vision system for the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle market; V2X (vehicle-to-everything), an accident prevention solution based on real-time multi-agents positioning algorithms that enables communication between vehicles, infrastructure, grid, home, and network; and Eye-Net, a software-based cellular V2X solution to provide real-time pre-collision alerts to vulnerable road users and vehicles by using smartphones.

