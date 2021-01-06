Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Forma Therapeutics from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub cut Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 13,970.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMTX traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.53. 2,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,680. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.70. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.01. On average, research analysts predict that Forma Therapeutics will post -4.09 EPS for the current year.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

