Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

FORR opened at $41.81 on Monday. Forrester Research has a fifty-two week low of $22.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.80. The company has a market capitalization of $792.88 million, a P/E ratio of 63.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $108.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Forrester Research will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $103,413.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,901.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $75,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,102.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,654 shares of company stock worth $1,441,813. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Forrester Research by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Forrester Research by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,598,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Forrester Research by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

