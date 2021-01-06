Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $46.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fortis, Inc. is engaged in electric and gas utility business. The Company offers regulated utilities comprised of electric and gas as well as engages in non-regulated hydroelectric operations. It operates primarily in Canada, United States and Caribbean. Fortis, Inc. is based in St John’s, Canada. “

Get Fortis alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FTS. BidaskClub lowered Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Fortis stock opened at $40.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.29. Fortis has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Fortis by 54.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,864,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,994 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Fortis by 42.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $257,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,540 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Fortis by 30.6% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,858,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,368,000 after acquiring an additional 669,976 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Fortis by 20.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,828,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,735,000 after buying an additional 309,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Fortis by 105.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 566,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,379,000 after buying an additional 291,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.11% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Read More: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortis (FTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.