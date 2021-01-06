Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.09

Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) (TSE:FT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 910021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00.

Fortune Minerals Limited (FT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:FT)

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project, which covering an area of approximately 4,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

