Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Hits New 52-Week High at $113.93

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $113.93 and last traded at $113.82, with a volume of 11548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FOXF shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Monday, October 12th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.98.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.48 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 496,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,002,000 after buying an additional 31,119 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 5.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 217.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,304,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,633,000 after buying an additional 370,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

