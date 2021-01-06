FREE Coin (FREE) Trading 83% Higher This Week

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded 27.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One FREE Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Token Store. In the last seven days, FREE Coin has traded up 83% against the US dollar. FREE Coin has a market cap of $2.44 million and $23,565.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FREE Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00027944 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00118561 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00253228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.61 or 0.00507725 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00049907 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.40 or 0.00252714 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016975 BTC.

FREE Coin Profile

FREE Coin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,998,999,997,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,706,057,259,292 tokens. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology.

FREE Coin Token Trading

FREE Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FREE Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FREE Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FREE Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FREE Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.