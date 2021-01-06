FREE Coin Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (FREE)

FREE Coin (CURRENCY:FREE) traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. One FREE Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Crex24. FREE Coin has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and $30,749.00 worth of FREE Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FREE Coin has traded 115.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FREE Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00027498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00112421 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.59 or 0.00492073 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00049817 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00239581 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016117 BTC.

FREE Coin Profile

FREE Coin’s genesis date was April 5th, 2018. FREE Coin’s total supply is 10,998,999,997,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,706,957,259,292 tokens. FREE Coin’s official Twitter account is @THE_FREE_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FREE Coin is www.FREEcoin.technology.

FREE Coin Token Trading

FREE Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FREE Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FREE Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FREE Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FREE Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FREE Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.