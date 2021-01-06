Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a conviction-buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Shares of FCX stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.19 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $11,776,715.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,747,502.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 24,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $475,790.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCX. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 15,429 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.0% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 12,819 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 207.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 773,849 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 522,052 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,360 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 54,006 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 58,114 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

