Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

FNLPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.04 and a beta of 0.16. Fresnillo has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.