Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th.

Friedman Industries has increased its dividend payment by 300.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Friedman Industries stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.86 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Mike J. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the processing and wholesale of hot-roll coils into sheet and plate, as well as customer-owned coils.

