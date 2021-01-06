Frontier Lithium Inc. (FL.V) (CVE:FL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.42

Frontier Lithium Inc. (FL.V) (CVE:FL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.41, with a volume of 322337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a market cap of C$70.08 million and a P/E ratio of -27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.15 and a quick ratio of 6.90.

Frontier Lithium Inc. (FL.V) Company Profile (CVE:FL)

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, cesium, tantalum, and rubidium metals. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the PAK Lithium project, which covers 1,378 contiguous mining claim units totaling 26,774 hectares located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

