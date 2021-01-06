FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:DJUL) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:DJUL) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.67 and last traded at $31.67. Approximately 81,918 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 353% from the average daily volume of 18,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DJUL. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at about $744,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $426,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $652,000.

