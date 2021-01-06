Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $218.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce sales of $218.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $219.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $218.00 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $217.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $867.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $866.90 million to $869.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $857.85 million, with estimates ranging from $857.70 million to $858.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $220.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FULT. TheStreet raised Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fulton Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth $96,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth $96,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 78.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter worth $115,000. 58.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.87. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.41%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.