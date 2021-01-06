Function X Price Down 1% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 6th. In the last week, Function X has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and $39,359.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.0566 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,072.72 or 0.99731511 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00019037 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00068000 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 94.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (CRYPTO:FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,784,483 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.