Futu (NASDAQ:FHL) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.75

Futu Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:FHL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.75 and last traded at $48.94, with a volume of 4598616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FHL)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage platform in Hong Kong, China, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Its platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets; market data and information; and securities lending services.

