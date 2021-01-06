FY2020 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Lifted by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report released on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.80. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

ZION has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. DA Davidson raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.94.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 890.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 38.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock worth $659,444 over the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

