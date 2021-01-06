Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.38 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will report $18.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.35 million. Gaia reported sales of $14.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $66.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.55 million to $66.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $80.05 million, with estimates ranging from $79.84 million to $80.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.38. Gaia had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 million.

GAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Gaia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 49,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average is $10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.73 and a beta of 0.79. Gaia has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $12.79.

In related news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $30,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 20.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gaia by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gaia by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 223,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gaia by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Gaia by 318.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 72,752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

