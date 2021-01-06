Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 92.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,677 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gaia were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 318.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 72,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 188,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 385.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 14.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gaia by 63.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 20,837 shares in the last quarter. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaia alerts:

In other Gaia news, CFO Paul C. Jr. Tarell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $30,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,073.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 38.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GAIA opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gaia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The stock has a market cap of $188.76 million, a P/E ratio of -65.60 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.25.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.38. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $17.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GAIA shares. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Gaia from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Gaia in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gaia from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in English, Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. The company's network includes Yoga channel, which offers access to yoga, eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that provides spiritual growth, personal development, and consciousness content; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that offers speakers, authors, and experts in the alternative media world.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.