Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.33. 2,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 50,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galileo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galileo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galileo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $976,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Galileo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,908,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 1,028.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,116,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,343 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO)

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It focuses on effecting a merger , share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology, or healthcare sectors, which are headquartered in Western Europe.

