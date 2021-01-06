Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) (LON:GLR) Shares Gap Down to $1.70

Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) (LON:GLR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.63. Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 1,507,597 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £13.04 million and a P/E ratio of -15.94.

About Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) (LON:GLR)

Galileo Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of natural resources in South Africa, the United States, and Zambia. The company explores for zinc, phosphate, copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. It primarily focuses on exploring the Star Zinc project located to the northeast of Lusaka, Zambia.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Resources Plc (GLR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.