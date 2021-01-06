Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is a manufacturer of engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. The company offers portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. It serves agriculture, construction, manufacturing, energy and consumer applications industries. The company operates primarily in the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China and East Asia & India. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock opened at $12.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $712.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 114.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 41.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 666,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Article: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gates Industrial (GTES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.